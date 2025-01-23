Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centene FY2025 Earnings

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the company will earn $7.27 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

CNC opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Centene by 693.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,935 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Centene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,932,000 after buying an additional 1,420,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 22.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,799,000 after buying an additional 832,318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 636,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,126,000 after acquiring an additional 428,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

