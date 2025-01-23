Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTWO. Citigroup increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

TTWO stock opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $192.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.