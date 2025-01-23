Analysts Issue Forecasts for ECARX FY2025 Earnings

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for ECARX in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ECARX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. ECARX has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECARX stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

