Brokers Offer Predictions for ARWR FY2025 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,764,252 shares in the company, valued at $71,709,000.60. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $538,721.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,176.39. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,473 shares of company stock worth $2,937,847. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

