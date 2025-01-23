Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $176,450.00 billion for the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 guidance at $0.04-0.08 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.70 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.22.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
