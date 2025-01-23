Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1,953,564.50 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -426.32%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
