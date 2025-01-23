Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1,953,564.50 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -426.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.