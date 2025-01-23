Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) versus Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) Critical Comparison

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovex International and Jutal Offshore Oil Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $424.06 million 2.67 $600,000.00 $1.41 11.92 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $366.22 million 0.58 $36.03 million N/A N/A

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovex International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Innovex International and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovex International and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 1 2.50 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Innovex International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.77%. Given Innovex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innovex International is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Summary

Innovex International beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business. It also provides ship construction and repair services, including painting, electrical installation and commissioning, and hull assembly services; construction, renovation, and maintenance services for offshore platforms; natural gas purification and treatment, and oil production water treatment and sludge purification solutions; and hazardous waste collection, storage, utilization, and disposal services. In addition, the company is involved in the new energy equipment construction and other businesses; trades in biofuel products; designs, fabricates, installs, and repairs steel formation structures; and offers technical support services, as well as quayside machineries and chemical engineering facility, and other quayside and warehouse services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

