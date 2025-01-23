Critical Contrast: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) vs. The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Elastic has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Elastic alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic 4.39% -13.20% -4.59% The Descartes Systems Group 21.80% 10.65% 8.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 7 18 1 2.77 The Descartes Systems Group 0 4 9 1 2.79

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Elastic and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Elastic currently has a consensus target price of $125.35, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $117.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Elastic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elastic and The Descartes Systems Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $1.27 billion 8.27 $61.72 million $0.55 183.96 The Descartes Systems Group $572.90 million 17.98 $115.91 million $1.59 75.73

The Descartes Systems Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. The Descartes Systems Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company provides consulting, implementation, and training services, as well as maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, such as air, ocean, and truck modes; logistics service providers, including third-party logistics providers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers; and distribution-intensive companies, such as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers through subscription, transactional or perpetual license basis. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.