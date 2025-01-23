Contrasting PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PostRock Energy and W&T Offshore”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.48 $15.60 million ($0.43) -4.03

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -11.95% -775.16% -4.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PostRock Energy and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 349.57%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats PostRock Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

