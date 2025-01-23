ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) vs. Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Head to Head Review

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) and Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Quantum Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 0.10 -$44.22 million ($21.92) -0.03 Quantum Biopharma N/A N/A -$17.90 million ($15.41) -0.23

Quantum Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. Quantum Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quantum Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Quantum Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,566.67%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Quantum Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Quantum Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -8,454.87% -121.60% Quantum Biopharma N/A -84.21% -62.63%

Volatility & Risk

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Biopharma has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Quantum Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Quantum Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Quantum Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has research collaboration agreement with Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of eblasakimab in atopic dermatitis and all other indications in Japan. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Quantum Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Quantum BioPharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Strategic Investments. Its lead compound is Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. The company is also developing a treatment for alcohol misuse for application in hospitals and other medical practices. In addition, it maintains a portfolio of strategic investments comprising loans secured by residential property. The company was formerly known as FSD Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Quantum BioPharma Ltd., in August 2024. Quantum BioPharma Ltd., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.