Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) versus Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) Financial Comparison

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snowflake and Thinspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 1 9 28 1 2.74 Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Snowflake currently has a consensus price target of $188.06, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Snowflake has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Snowflake and Thinspace Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $2.81 billion 20.88 -$836.10 million ($3.39) -52.37 Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thinspace Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Thinspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -33.02% -24.23% -13.30% Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Snowflake shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snowflake beats Thinspace Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

