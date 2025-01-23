CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) & N-able (NYSE:NABL) Critical Review

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCard and N-able”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $56.00 million 3.15 $3.39 million $0.49 45.59 N-able $458.05 million 3.87 $23.41 million $0.20 47.78

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 1 0 0 2.00 N-able 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoreCard and N-able, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CoreCard currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.86%. N-able has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than CoreCard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 7.32% 7.67% 6.34% N-able 8.08% 6.31% 3.90%

Volatility & Risk

CoreCard has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

N-able beats CoreCard on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

