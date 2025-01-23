Financial Survey: EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) & Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EOM Pharmaceuticals and Pliant Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get EOM Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOM Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 270.88%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than EOM Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOM Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Pliant Therapeutics $1.58 million 420.59 -$161.34 million ($3.34) -3.27

This table compares EOM Pharmaceuticals and Pliant Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EOM Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pliant Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares EOM Pharmaceuticals and Pliant Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOM Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Pliant Therapeutics N/A -48.91% -41.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of EOM Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EOM Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats EOM Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOM Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also develops EOM 147, an investigational, broad-spectrum aminosterol with an intracellular mechanism for the treatment of chronic and debilitating retinal diseases. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. It also develops PLN-1474, an oral, small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; PLN-101095, a dual inhibitor of integrins avß8 and avß1 for the treatment of solid tumors; and PLN-101325 for treatment of muscular dystrophies. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.