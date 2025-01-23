Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 37,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,241,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Brera Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

