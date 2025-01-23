iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.80. 132,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 136,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
