iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.09. 20,915 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

