REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.73. 188,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 169,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $453.02 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Trading of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.