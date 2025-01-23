REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.73. 188,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 169,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $453.02 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF ( NASDAQ:FEPI Free Report ) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

