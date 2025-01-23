FG Merger (NASDAQ:FGMC) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.43. 12,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 35,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

FG Merger Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

FG Merger Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

