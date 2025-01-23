Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $61.58. Approximately 284,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $60.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

