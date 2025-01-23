Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $61.58. Approximately 284,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $60.83.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76.
About Franklin Bitcoin ETF
The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Bitcoin ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.