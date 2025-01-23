Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Shares Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.
