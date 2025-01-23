Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

