SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 241,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 219,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

SeaStar Medical Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

