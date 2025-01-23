iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.13. Approximately 4,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.

About iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

