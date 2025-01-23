NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. 350,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 167,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.