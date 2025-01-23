StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Gaia Stock Performance
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
