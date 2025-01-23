StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $127.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.69. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Stories

