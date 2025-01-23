UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $271.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.65 and a 200-day moving average of $299.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $366.41.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. The trade was a 28.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.