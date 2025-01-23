Maxim Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

SuperCom Stock Down 10.4 %

SuperCom Company Profile

Shares of SPCB opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

