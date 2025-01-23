Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) PT at $38.65

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.65.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 348.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

