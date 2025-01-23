Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) PT at $29.27

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.27 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

