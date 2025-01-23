LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $43.15 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

