Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $27.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

AVTR opened at $22.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Avantor has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Avantor by 58.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,791,000 after acquiring an additional 739,667 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avantor by 653.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,678 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

