Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ HWBK opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 4.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Read More
