Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $327.00 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $262.54 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,775.76. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,295,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

