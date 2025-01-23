Monster Beverage Corporation to Host Investor Meeting for Business Update****

**

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has announced that on January 21, 2025, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, along with other senior management team members, will be hosting an investor meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to provide an update on the Company’s business and operations.

The Company’s presentation, scheduled for approximately 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time, will be accessible to all interested parties through a live webcast on the “Events & Presentation” section of the Company’s website at www.monsterbevcorp.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the event will be archived on the website for approximately one year. The meeting will also feature the use of presentation slides, a copy of which will be available as Exhibit 99.1.

Additionally, the Company is set to present at the meeting its strategic distribution and expansion plans, its market penetration across various countries and territories, as well as its efforts to innovate and introduce new products. Furthermore, the Company emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, showcasing initiatives such as the use of recyclable materials in packaging and investment in renewable energy projects.

Overall, Monster Beverage continues to report strong financial results with 32 consecutive years of increased sales and a robust outlook for future growth.

For more detailed financial information and a closer look at the company’s performance, Monster Beverage Corporation has furnished its recent financial statements and presentations in accordance with the regulations.

The company has also announced a repurchase of approximately 72.2 million shares of its common stock during the nine months ending on September 30, 2024, highlighting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in the upcoming investor meeting to gain insights into Monster Beverage Corporation’s strategies and performance.

