Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) Reports Financial Results and Conference Call Plans

Mercantile Bank Corporation recently disclosed its quarterly and annual financial outcomes for the period ending December 31, 2024. The corporation released a press statement on January 21, 2025, providing comprehensive details on earnings performance and financial highlights for the stated period. The report includes a detailed analysis of the company’s financial position.

Moreover, Mercantile Bank Corporation has prepared a Conference Call & Webcast Presentation for its Fourth Quarter 2024 conference call, scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time. These presentation materials are intended to assist management during the conference call and may be utilized in subsequent engagements with stakeholders, investors, and partners to discuss the company’s operational progress and financial achievement.

The Conference Call & Webcast Presentation is available for viewing on Mercantile Bank Corporation’s website at http://ir.mercbank.com. However, materials presented on the website are not considered part of or referenced within the formal disclosure.

Included in the filing are two exhibits:

Exhibit 99.1: The press release issued by Mercantile Bank Corporation on January 21, 2025, outlining the financial results and earnings performance for the quarter and year concluding on December 31, 2024.

Exhibit 99.2: The Mercantile Bank Corporation Conference Call & Webcast Presentation dated January 21, 2025, aimed at providing additional insights into the company’s financial standing and operational updates.

It is worth noting that these informational materials, in line with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, are not classified as officially “filed” for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As such, they are not subject to the liabilities outlined in that section and are not to be integrated through reference into any registration statements or other documents filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless explicitly specified within that filing itself.

The pertinent financial statements and exhibits related to these disclosures can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR database or the company’s official website for further review and analysis. We advise interested parties to consult the original document for comprehensive details and context.

Additionally, Mercantile Bank Corporation has affirmed the involvement of its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Charles E. Christmas, on January 21, 2025, as a signatory to this disclosure.

This summary encapsulates the recent disclosures made by Mercantile Bank Corporation, providing shareholders and stakeholders with pivotal information regarding the company’s financial performance and upcoming conference call. For further details, interested parties are encouraged to access the complete filing through the prescribed channels.

