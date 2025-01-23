InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) Announces Positive Results from INM-901 Alzheimer’s Disease Study

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecule drug candidates for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, recently disclosed encouraging findings from a long-term preclinical Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) study involving their flagship compound, INM-901.

According to the announcement made on January 21, 2025, INM-901 exhibited marked effectiveness in diminishing various plasma and brain markers of neuroinflammation. Neuroinflammation is well-recognized as a significant contributor to the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

The results gleaned from the long-term examination of INM-901 in a well-defined Alzheimer’s disease model are as follows:

– **Positive Cytokine Profile:** INM-901 exhibited a dose-dependent and statistically substantial decrease in pro-inflammatory cytokines like TNF-?, IL-1ß, and INF-? in the plasma of treated groups. Dysregulated cytokine networks could potentially contribute to tissue inflammation.

– **Reduction in Neurodegeneration Biomarker:** The study found a dose-dependent and statistically significant reduction in neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels in the high-dose treated group’s plasma. NfL is a protein released by neurons in response to injury or disease and is indicative of cellular damage in neurodegenerative conditions.

– **Supporting mRNA Data:** mRNA assessments revealed a decrease in various crucial neuroinflammatory genes in the brain, such as GFAP, CD-33, and TLR-2, further supporting the positive outcomes observed in the study.

Dr. Eric Hsu, the Senior Vice President of Preclinical R&D at InMed, expressed optimism about the findings of the long-term preclinical trial. The data suggests that INM-901 might play a pivotal role in reducing neuroinflammation associated with Alzheimer’s disease, which could potentially open new avenues for combating the disease beyond the traditional focus on amyloid beta plaques and tau protein tangles.

Further assessments and molecular analyses are underway to elucidate the mechanisms of action and the potential role of INM-901 in Alzheimer’s disease treatment. These analyses are expected to include examining receptor engagement levels, evaluating neuritogenesis parameters, and exploring neuroprotection mechanisms in the coming weeks.

INM-901, a proprietary small molecule drug candidate targeting Alzheimer’s disease, has shown promising attributes, including its anti-neuroinflammatory properties, neuroprotective effects, and potential impact on important receptors associated with neurodegenerative disorders.

The company remains dedicated to advancing its pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates addressing various medical needs, with a special focus on Alzheimer’s disease. Interested parties can find more information about InMed’s INM-901 Program on their official website.

In conclusion, InMed Pharmaceuticals’ recent study findings regarding the effectiveness of INM-901 in reducing neuroinflammation represent a significant advancement in the effort to address Alzheimer’s disease and potentially promote improved treatment strategies for this challenging condition.

