BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital ManagementOn January 20, 2025, BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc. disclosed that it, along with BlackRock Advisors, LLC, entered into a standst

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
