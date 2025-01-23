MetroCity Bankshares Reports Earnings for Q4 and Full Year 2024

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. In a press release issued on January 21, 2025, the company reported a net income of $16.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This performance represented a slight decrease when compared to the third quarter of 2024, where the company reported a net income of $16.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. However, in the same period in 2023, the company had reported a net income of $11.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

For the full year ended December 31, 2024, MetroCity Bankshares reported a net income of $64.5 million, or $2.52 per diluted share. This marked an increase from the previous year where the company reported a net income of $51.6 million, or $2.02 per diluted share.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024:– The annualized return on average assets was 1.82%.– The annualized return on average equity was 15.84%.– The efficiency ratio was 40.5%.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

– Return on average assets was 1.81%.

– Return on average equity was 16.16%.

– Efficiency ratio of 37.8%.

In terms of the balance sheet, total assets for MetroCity Bankshares stood at $3.59 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $24.8 million from the previous quarter and $91.2 million from the end of 2023.

Regarding the company’s financial standing, MetroCity Bankshares continues to maintain a solid performance in terms of its net interest income, noninterest income, and noninterest expense. The efficiency ratio for the company improved to 40.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 37% in the previous quarter and 45.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

MetroCity Bankshares’ effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 22.1%, lower than the rates seen in the previous quarters, indicating efficient tax management.

Looking ahead, MetroCity Bankshares remains committed to its growth strategy and maintaining a strong financial position in the market. The company’s detailed financial statements and further information can be found in the official release issued on January 21, 2025.

