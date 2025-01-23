Glucotrack, Inc. Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification for Quality Management On January 21, 2025, Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) made a significant stride by acquiring ISO13485:2016 certification from the British Standards Institute. The certific

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read GlucoTrack’s 8K filing here.
GlucoTrack Company Profile
GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.
