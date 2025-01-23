Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$17.31

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$12.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$10.14 and a twelve month high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

