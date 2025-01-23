Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) Appoints Director of Operations to Strengthen Production Efficiencies

On January 21, 2025, Microbot Medical Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting the appointment of Ms. Michal Ahuvia to the newly created role of Director of Operations. In this capacity, Ms. Ahuvia will oversee efforts to enhance production capabilities and streamline operational efficiencies as the company gears up for the anticipated commercial launch of its LIBERTY® platform, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

Get alerts:

The press release, which accompanied the filing, highlighted Ms. Ahuvia’s pivotal role in managing production scale-up and cost reduction activities to support the forthcoming commercialization phase. Ms. Ahuvia, who will report to Simon Sharon, the General Manager and Chief Technology Officer, is expected to bolster Microbot Medical’s manufacturing and operational processes significantly.

Bringing more than two decades of industry experience to her new role, Ms. Ahuvia has a proven track record in operations, spanning process transformation, performance enhancement, material planning, production, logistics, and supply chain management. Before joining Microbot Medical, she held key operational and supply chain positions at renowned firms such as Philips Healthcare, Nanomotion, XACT Robotics, and Jordan Valley. Ms. Ahuvia holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from Ben-Gurion University.

Harel Gadot, the Chairman, CEO, and President of Microbot Medical, expressed confidence in Ms. Ahuvia’s ability to streamline the production processes crucial for the successful market entry of LIBERTY®. He remarked, “Ramping production of LIBERTY® in the most efficient way is a critical activity and key part of our commercial strategy and future success. Michal brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I’m confident that her experience will help execute our operational plans and meet our commercial objectives.”

Microbot Medical Inc., a nascent medical technology company, is focused on pioneering advancements in patient care and provider support globally. Its flagship innovation, the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, represents a breakthrough as the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, aimed at eliminating conventional barriers to accessing advanced robotic technologies.

Following the announcement, Microbot Medical Inc.’s securities (Trading Symbol: MBOT) continue to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The company indicated in its filing that the information shared regarding Ms. Ahuvia’s appointment and the forthcoming commercial launch of LIBERTY® should be considered furnished and not filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors seeking further information on Microbot Medical Inc. and its advancements can visit the company’s website at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Microbot Medical Inc. cautioned that forward-looking statements in this release involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks include the need for additional working capital, regulatory challenges, market conditions, and uncertainties related to commercializing the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System. Interested parties can find more details under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For investor inquiries, Microbot Medical Inc. can be reached at IR@microbotmedical.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Microbot Medical’s 8K filing here.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Read More