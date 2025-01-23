RB Global, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – January 20, 2025 (

)

RB Global, Inc., a renowned omnichannel marketplace facilitating transactions of commercial assets and vehicles globally, disclosed on January 20, 2025, the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend worth $0.29 per common share. This dividend is set to be paid out on March 3, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of February 6, 2025.

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) operates auction sites in 14 countries and a digital platform serving customers in more than 170 countries, spanning asset categories such as automotive, construction, and energy. The company stands out as a key player in the auctioning sphere, with its marketplace brands including Ritchie Bros. and IAA facilitating commercial asset sales and vehicle transactions globally. Their portfolio expands to encompass auxiliary services like Rouse Services, SmartEquip, and VeriTread, enhancing the management and integration of equipment and parts procurement processes.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

