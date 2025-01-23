Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts JANX FY2025 Earnings

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.95) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

JANX has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

JANX stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $731,769.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,788.32. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,171.16. The trade was a 8.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,020. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 721,563 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

