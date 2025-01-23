Q3 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CNR Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$170.47.

CNR stock opened at C$150.18 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.18 and a one year high of C$181.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 608 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$145.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,307.74. Also, Director Tracy Robinson bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$147.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$488,380.20. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,694 shares of company stock worth $853,385. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

