FY2025 EPS Estimates for Navient Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on NAVI. Bank of America dropped their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Navient Stock Up 0.2 %

Navient stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.43. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Navient by 47.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Navient by 24.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,245. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

