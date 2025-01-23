Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Five9 FY2025 Earnings

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five9 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of FIVN opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. Five9 has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.82 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five9 by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210,836 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $6,990,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Five9 by 42.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 98,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Five9 by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165,487 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,588.81. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

