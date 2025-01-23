Brokers Set Expectations for GlobalFoundries FY2025 Earnings

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for GlobalFoundries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlobalFoundries’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GFS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.57.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 235,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 132,170 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.