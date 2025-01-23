Brokers Offer Predictions for EYPT FY2025 Earnings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.49) for the year. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.49. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,171.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 342,516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,056,000 after acquiring an additional 362,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,699 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

