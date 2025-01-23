Analysts Set Expectations for MiMedx Group FY2025 Earnings

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $84.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 42,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.