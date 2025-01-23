Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Exclusive License and Distribution Agreement with Biomimetic Innovations Ltd

Sanara MedTech Inc., a Texas corporation trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol SMTI, recently disclosed a significant business development. According to a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 16, 2025, Sanara MedTech Inc. has entered into a Licensing and Distribution Agreement with Biomimetic Innovation Limited, a medical device company based in Ireland. This agreement allows Sanara MedTech Inc. to exclusively market, sell, and distribute the OsStic ® Synthetic Injectable Structural Bio-Adhesive Bone Void Filler (“OsStic”) and a related internal fixation technology (“ARC”), addressing traumatic wound or injury treatment.

Under the terms of the exclusive agreement, Sanara MedTech Inc. obtained exclusive marketing and distribution rights for the products within the United States and its territories. The initial agreement spans over a five-year term and provides for automatic renewals for successive two-year periods, subject to the Company’s compliance with its obligations. Sanara MedTech’s exclusive option to negotiate additional distribution rights for the products in various fields and territories was also highlighted.

As part of the agreement, the company is required to pay quarterly royalties based on a percentage of the Net Sales Value of the products. The License Agreement specifies that the Company will pay minimum royalty payments over the first three years following regulatory approval for the marketing and sale of a Product.

Moreover, in connection with the Licensing and Distribution Agreement, Sanara MedTech Inc. entered into a Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement with BMI and existing shareholders of BMI, committing to contribute up to approximately €8.0 million to BMI in exchange for equity ownership of approximately 12.5%. The investment includes an initial cash contribution and a commitment to further invest based on achieving pre-specified milestones.

Management expressed enthusiasm about the Licensing and Distribution Agreement, emphasizing the potential benefits of OsStic and related technologies in addressing specific medical needs in the U.S. market. The Company highlighted OsStic’s Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA and its potential to provide innovative solutions for fracture management.

This strategic collaboration is projected to enhance Sanara MedTech Inc.’s existing surgical portfolio and strengthen its position in the healthcare market. The endeavor reflects the company’s dedication to optimizing patient outcomes and advancing healthcare providers’ capabilities while controlling costs. The Company indicated that it expects to introduce OsStic and associated technologies to the U.S. market in the first quarter of 2027.

The financial terms, exclusivity, and innovative nature of the Licensing and Distribution Agreement are set to position Sanara MedTech Inc. for potential growth and expansion within the competitive medical technology sector.

This information has been furnished in a Form 8-K filing to adhere to regulatory requirements and keep shareholders and investors informed about the company’s recent activities and agreements. For more details, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the official SEC filing and related public disclosures.

The Company has not provided further updates or comments beyond the information disclosed in the filing.

The article established the details of the Licensing and Distribution Agreement between Sanara MedTech Inc. and Biomimetic Innovation Limited, highlighting the strategic partnership’s potential impact on Sanara MedTech Inc.’s business trajectory and its offerings in the U.S. medical device market.

